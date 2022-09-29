wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Owner Profiled in 2022 Women’s Impact Report
WOW – Women of Wrestling owner and executive producer Jeannie Buss among those profiled in Variety’s 2022 Women’s Impact Report. The trade published its report, honoring the women in leadership positions in the entertainment industry.
Buss’ profile in the peace names her as “Owner and Executive Producer, WOW — Women of Wrestling” and is described as follows:
The most powerful woman in pro sports, Lakers controlling owner and president Buss is bringing her vision of female empowerment to WOW — Women of Wrestling. “It was important for me to invest my personal funds into opportunities for women in sports that would build a successful business model for years to come,” she says. “Since the passage of Title IX, there has been a surge in the growth of women participating in college athletics. The only disappointment is that, once their college eligibility is over and unless they are going to the WNBA or professional tennis or golf, there are not a lot of places for women to showcase their athletic talent. WOW allows women to be center stage and have a platform to show off their athleticism and performance skills.”
