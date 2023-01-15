WOW – Women Of Wrestling Rating Rises For Christmas Episode

WOW – Women Of Wrestling saw its rating and audience rise for the episode that aired over Christmas weekend jump nicely. The episode that aired on syndication the weekend of December 25th drew a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 360,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, up 100% and 19.6% respectively from the December 18th weekend episode’s 0.03 demo rating and 301,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best since the November 6th episode also did a 0.06, and is behind only the 0.07 for the October 9th episode. The total audience is a new high for the show, beating the previous high of 358,000 for the December 11th episode.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling has averaged a 0.04 demo rating and 272,000 viewers for 2022 out of the known ratings to date.