WOW – Women Of Wrestling Hits New Ratings, Audience High With Episode 4

The ratings and audience for WOW – Women Of Wrestling rose for the fourth episode of the relaunch. Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston has the ratings numbers for the third and fourth episodes of the show.

According to the reports, WOW did a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 251,000 viewers for episode three, which was down 33.3% and 8.1% respectively from episode two’s 0.06 demo rating and 273,000 viewers. The numbers then spiked for episode four, which drew a 0.07 demo rating (up 75%) and 334,000 viewers (up 33.1%). Both numbers are highs for the relaunched season.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is averaging a 0.05 demo rating and 285,000 viewers in syndication so far over the four episodes.