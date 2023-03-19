– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) has some new viewership data for episodes 23-25 of WOW – Women of Wrestling. Episode 23 on February 19 had a viewership audience of 330,000 viewers in syndication. The viewership increased from the previous episode on February 12, which had 302,000 viewers. Episode 23 drew a 0.05 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

Episode 24 on February 26 slightly dropped in viewership, drawing 308,000 viewers. The key demo rating held steady for that week at 0.05.

Episode 25 on March 5 had another slight drop in viewership with 306,000 viewers. The key demo rating remained steady for the episode at 0.05.