WOW – Women Of Wrestling Renewed For Season Four
July 25, 2025
More WOW – Women Of Wrestling is on the way, with the company getting a fourth season renewal. WOW announces at San Diego Comic-Con that their series has been renewed for a fourth run that will premiere in September 13th. The new season will see the promotion take up a residency at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas.
The announcement notes:
Marking the first-ever professional wrestling events held on Fremont Street, “WOW Fights on Fremont” brings the signature WOW purple ring to the heart of Las Vegas for an unforgettable, action-packed spectacle for season four.