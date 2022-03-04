WOW – Women of Wrestling Reportedly Set To Begin Filming Soon

WOW – Women of Wrestling is reportedly set to begin production in a couple of months. Fightful Select reports that the upcoming season of the women’s promotion will start production in May.

The show will be taped in Los Angeles and open to the public, with tickets expected to go on sale soon and be announced ‘imminently” on the company’s website.

Little is still known about the relaunch, other than the fact that Tessa Blanchard and AJ Lee are attached to the company and it will have syndication.