WOW – Women Of Wrestling Results 11.26.22: Tag Team Title Match, More

WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired its eleventh episode of the current season over the weekend, with a Tag Team Title match and more. You can see the results from the syndicated show below, per Cagematch.net

* Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian

* BK Rhythm & Glitch The Gamer def. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush

* WOW Tag Team Title Tournament Eliminator Match: The Tonga Twins def. Chainsaw & Holidead and Miami Sweet Heat