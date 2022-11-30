wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Results 11.26.22: Tag Team Title Match, More
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired its eleventh episode of the current season over the weekend, with a Tag Team Title match and more. You can see the results from the syndicated show below, per Cagematch.net
* Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian
* BK Rhythm & Glitch The Gamer def. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush
* WOW Tag Team Title Tournament Eliminator Match: The Tonga Twins def. Chainsaw & Holidead and Miami Sweet Heat
