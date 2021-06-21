WOW – Women of Wrestling Roster Reportedly Unsure Of Company’s Status

Earlier this year, WOW – Women of Wrestling founder David McLane said that they were hoping to hold tapings and distribute the footage this fall. The company had been on a hiatus after getting dropped from AXS TV and due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last episode to air on US TV was in November 2019.

Fightful Select spoke with “many” members of the roster from the last season and none of them have been given any ‘significant updates’ on the future of the show. Some of them said they haven’t heard from the company since last year and just assumed it was on an extended hiatus.