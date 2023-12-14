wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 14 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 14. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Exodus vs. Kandi Krush
* Princess Aussie vs. Fury
* Jessie Jones deals with the fallout of her loss
* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro
* The Beast returns to WOW
* Fallout of new WOW Champion
SEASON 2 EPISODE 14: “Everyone Wants the Champion” Everyone’s got a problem with David McLane after last week’s Championship Challenge Match. David placates the angry roster by offering all participants a chance at the new champion – who’s more than willing to face each of them – starting with The Beast. Exodus tries to make a point that she can stand on her own in her match against Kandi Krush, while Princess Aussie looks to gain some momentum back by taking on Fury. Backstage, Jessie Jones deals with the fallout of her loss to Genesis the week prior. Also in action, the former WOW Tag Team Champions Miami’s Sweet Heat face the team of Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro in tag competition. And new commentator Nigel Zane announces a new piece of gold for the locker room to pursue.