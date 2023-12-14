– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 14. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Exodus vs. Kandi Krush

* Princess Aussie vs. Fury

* Jessie Jones deals with the fallout of her loss

* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro

* The Beast returns to WOW

* Fallout of new WOW Champion