– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 15. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Teams assemble for WOW Trios Tournament

* Team Spirit has a major announcement

* The Last Call vs. The Mighty Mights

* Adriana Gambino vs. Katarina Jinx

* Coach Campanelli vs. Goldie Collins

* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: The Tonga Twins (c) vs. Las Bandidas