WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 15 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 15. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Teams assemble for WOW Trios Tournament
* Team Spirit has a major announcement
* The Last Call vs. The Mighty Mights
* Adriana Gambino vs. Katarina Jinx
* Coach Campanelli vs. Goldie Collins
* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: The Tonga Twins (c) vs. Las Bandidas
SEASON 2 EPISODE 15: “What’s in the Box?” After two groundbreaking wins, Champion Abilene Maverick finally re-introduces herself to the WOW audience. Backstage, as teams start to assemble for The WOW Trios Tournament, Team Spirit has a major announcement with major ramifications. The Last Call faces new WOW Superheroes The Mighty Mights, while Adriana Gambino tries to continue her undefeated streak against Katarina Jinx. Also in action, Coach Campanelli against Goldie Collins, and The Tonga Twins defend their WOW World Tag Team Championships against Las Bandidas Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera.
