– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 3. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Contract signing for WOW World Championship Triple Threat Match

* The Beast vs. Chainsaw

* GI Jane vs. TIki Chamorro

* Team Exile vs. Jessie Jones and Americana