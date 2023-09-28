wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 3 Preview Clip & Synopsis

September 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW Season 2 Episode 3 -1 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 3. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Contract signing for WOW World Championship Triple Threat Match
* The Beast vs. Chainsaw
* GI Jane vs. TIki Chamorro
* Team Exile vs. Jessie Jones and Americana

SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: “Sign The Dotted Line” The contracts are ready to be signed for the main event – a Triple Threat for The WOW World Championship – but not all parties are happy about a last minute addition to the match. Meanwhile, The Beast makes her in-ring return from her devastating injury as she prepares to take out her anger on Chainsaw. Her search for her assailant continues – once she has proof, there is no turning back. IQ Superior Samantha Smart prepares GI Jane for a match against Tiki Chamorro. The tension is building in Team Exile, as Exodus and Genesis prepare to take on Jessie Jones and Americana.

