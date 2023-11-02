– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 8. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Championship Match: Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta

* Adriana Gambino vs. Stephy Slays

* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella and Tikki Chamorro