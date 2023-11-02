wrestling
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 8 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 8. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* WOW Championship Match: Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta
* Adriana Gambino vs. Stephy Slays
* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella and Tikki Chamorro
SEASON 2 EPISODE 8: “The World’s Greatest Opportunity” Princess Aussie vows to be a new kind of fighting champion as she defends her title against challenger Tormenta. Adriana Gambino makes a case for a WOW World Championship opportunity in her match against Stephy Slays, while BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni find new opponents to bully in Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro. New WOW Superhero Goldie Collins attempts to break Kandi Krush’s winning streak.
