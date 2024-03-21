wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 28 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 28 airing in syndication:
* Ariel Sky processes the events in the Trios Tournament Finals
* Nigel Zane attempts to get to the bottom of Reina Del Rey’s attack on Princess Aussie
* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. The Heavy Metal Sister
* GI Jane vs. Penelope Pink
SEASON 2 EPISODE 28: “Dominance Declared” Following the astonishing events of the Trios Tournament Finals last week, Coach Campanelli’s newly formed Top Tier Team with herself, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter make their intentions crystal clear to the WOW roster. An understandably emotional Ariel Sky processes the events that unfolded in the Trios Tournament Finals – can she overcome her personal feelings or will Coach Campanelli get the best of her? Following Reina Del Rey’s surprise attack on Princess Aussie last week, Nigel Zane attempts to get to the bottom of her intentions. Mexican champion Tormenta and Tiki Chamorro face off in the ring. Miami’s Sweet Heat: Luscious Lindsey and Lovely Laurie talk the talk in the locker room, but will they bang heads in the ring with The Heavy Metal Sisters Fury and Rebel Haze? GI Jane continues climbing the ranks as she gets her shot at greatness when she battles former WOW World Champion Penelope Pink in the Main Event!