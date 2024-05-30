wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 38 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 38 airing in syndication:
* Sierra Breeze vs. Penelope Pink
* A special message from Sophia Lopez
* The Mighty Mights and Keta Rush vs. The Brat Pack
* The Beast vs. Abilene Maverick
SEASON 2 EPISODE 38: “True Courage” It’s the high-flying debut of the bahamian beauty Sierra Breeze as she must battle Penelope Pink. Will Lana Star help crush Sierra’s dreams of stardom? We hear a special message from an emotional Sophia Lopez. The Mighty Mights: Sugar and Spice partner with Bully Buster Keta Rush to fight the devious Brat Pack. And finally, in the match that’s been building for weeks, The Beast has the chance to sink her teeth into VIP Abilene Maverick. What is in store for these two champions in the most dramatic WOW World Championship Title Match yet.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks What He Brings To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers
- WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance