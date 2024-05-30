wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 38 Preview & Lineup

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 38 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 38 airing in syndication:

* Sierra Breeze vs. Penelope Pink
* A special message from Sophia Lopez
* The Mighty Mights and Keta Rush vs. The Brat Pack
* The Beast vs. Abilene Maverick

SEASON 2 EPISODE 38: “True Courage” It’s the high-flying debut of the bahamian beauty Sierra Breeze as she must battle Penelope Pink. Will Lana Star help crush Sierra’s dreams of stardom? We hear a special message from an emotional Sophia Lopez. The Mighty Mights: Sugar and Spice partner with Bully Buster Keta Rush to fight the devious Brat Pack. And finally, in the match that’s been building for weeks, The Beast has the chance to sink her teeth into VIP Abilene Maverick. What is in store for these two champions in the most dramatic WOW World Championship Title Match yet.

