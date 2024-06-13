wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 40 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 40 airing in syndication:
* Stephy Slay and Lil J-Boogie vs. The Brat Pack
* Las Bandidas vs. Chantilly Chella and Holidead
* Kara Kai and Tara Strike vs. The Classmaster and The Disciplinarian
* Reina Del Rey vs. Tormenta
SEASON 2 EPISODE 40: “Dangerous Divas” Following The Brat Pack’s vicious turn on one of their own Lil J-Boogie, Stephy Slays teams up to help Lil J-Boogie stand up to her bullies in the ring. After parting ways with World’s Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez, The Las Bandidas set out on their own by battling the persistent duo of Chantilly Chella and Holidead who have been making their way through WOW’s roster as an unexpected power team. In an action packed tag team match, dangerous divas the Dojo Defenders: Kara Kai and Tara Strike wrestle Samantha Smart’s formidable team of The Classmaster and The Disciplinarian. Rough and tumble Reina Del Rey goes head to head with seasoned wrestler Tormenta in the Main Event with some special stipulations.