– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 40 airing in syndication:

* Stephy Slay and Lil J-Boogie vs. The Brat Pack

* Las Bandidas vs. Chantilly Chella and Holidead

* Kara Kai and Tara Strike vs. The Classmaster and The Disciplinarian

* Reina Del Rey vs. Tormenta