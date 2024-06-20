wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 41 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 41 airing in syndication:
* Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw vs. Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore
* Ice Cold vs. Ariel Sky
* Exodus vs. Keta Rush
* Princess Aussie vs. Genesis
SEASON 2 EPISODE 41: “New Predators” Darkness takes over as Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw are sent into the ring by Angelica Dante to battle the sunny Spring Break 24/7’s Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore. After Team Exile was left fractured, Ice Cold emerges alone to wrestle the resilient Ariel Sky who is looking for her way back to the top. Another former Team Exile member, Exodus, faces Bully Buster Keta Rush in a rematch that is sure to make waves at WOW. Pressure builds on The Beast to maintain her spot as the toughest in WOW as a new challenger emerges. In the Main Event tonight, Former WOW World Champion Princess Aussie clashes with a fellow Australian Superhero Genesis who aims to exile her back to the Outback.
