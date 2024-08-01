– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 47 nairing in syndication:

* Penelope Pink and Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro

* Ariel Sky vs. Kandi Krush

* The Dojo Defenders vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters

* WOW World Championship Match: The Beast (c) vs. Tormenta