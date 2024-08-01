wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 47 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 47 nairing in syndication:
* Penelope Pink and Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro
* Ariel Sky vs. Kandi Krush
* The Dojo Defenders vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters
* WOW World Championship Match: The Beast (c) vs. Tormenta
SEASON 2 EPISODE 47: “Last Superhero Standing” It’s a 6-person tag team match up when Lana Star sends her fabulous team of Penelope Pink and Miami’s Sweet Heat to fight The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro. Courageous Ariel Sky continues in her fight against Top Tier by taking on former boxer Kandi Krush in singles action. The Dojo Defenders find themselves in the ring with The Heavy Metal Sisters Fury and Rebel Haze. And once again The Beast must defend her championship title against the Mexican champion Tormenta in our WOW Main Event. Who will be the last Superhero standing?