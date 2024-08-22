– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 49 airing in syndication:

* Top Tier vs. Lil J-Boogie, Stephy Slays, and Ariel Skky

* Heavy Metal Sister Fury vs. Ice Cold

* The Brak Pack (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni) vs. Kara Kai and Tara Strike

* Tormento vs. Penelope Pink