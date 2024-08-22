wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 50 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 49 airing in syndication:
* Top Tier vs. Lil J-Boogie, Stephy Slays, and Ariel Skky
* Heavy Metal Sister Fury vs. Ice Cold
* The Brak Pack (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni) vs. Kara Kai and Tara Strike
* Tormento vs. Penelope Pink
SEASON 2 EPISODE 50: “Grudges, Embarrassment, and Rematches” WOW is still reeling after the last episode’s shocking attack on The Beast. Top Tier has been dominating in the ring, but this week they battle the joint forces of Lil J-Boogie, Stephy Slays, and Ariel Sky who are looking to make them pay for their underhanded ways. With Rebel Haze in her corner, Heavy Metal Sister Fury goes head to head against Ice Cold. A highly anticipated rematch between The Brat Pack’s BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni versus Kara Kai and Tara Strike is slated after the devastating injury mid match six episodes ago. It’s been all over the tabloids that Lana Star and her faction seem to have some embarrassing trouble at their most recent 5 star hotel stay. In our Main Event, skilled Superhero Tormenta faces former WOW World Champion Penelope Pink in a match that is sure to get you out of your seat.
