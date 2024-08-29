wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 51 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 49 airing in syndication:
* The Classmaster & mystery partner vs. Foxxy and Roxxy
* Chantilly Chella and Holidead vs. Las Bandidas (Angel Rose and Sylvia Sanchez)
* Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx vs. The Tonga Twins
SEASON 2 EPISODE 51: “Bills Vs Belts” Lana Star gets to the bottom of who ran up her hotel bill, and challenges the culprits to a match the likes of which we have never seen before. But first, unlikely duo The Classmaster, and a surprise partner announced by Samantha Smart, battle it out with the new, but persistent, Fierce sisters, Foxxy and Roxxy. The tenacious team of Chantilly Chella and Holidead wrestle Angel Rose and Sylvia Sanchez of Las Bandidas. Tag team action explodes before the Main Event as Animal Instinct: Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx wrestle The Tonga Twins, Kaoz and Kona. Everything is at stake in the dramatic Main Event to decide who will have to foot the indulgent bill, and who will go home as the victorious WOW World Tag Team Champions.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Tour, Update on Jacob Fatu
- Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller Respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Altercation With Randy Orton
- Backstage Note on Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman’s Brawl on WWE Raw
- Matt Riddle Says He and Roman Reigns Are ‘Good’ After Heat Over 2021 Comments