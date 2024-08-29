– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 49 airing in syndication:

* The Classmaster & mystery partner vs. Foxxy and Roxxy

* Chantilly Chella and Holidead vs. Las Bandidas (Angel Rose and Sylvia Sanchez)

* Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx vs. The Tonga Twins