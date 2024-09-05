wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 52 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 49 airing in syndication:
* The Classmaster vs. Santana Garrett
* Reina Del Rey, Sandy Shore, Holidead, Genesis, and Katarina Jinx in action
* Will The Beast get revenge?
* How will the Mother Truckets pay off their bill?
SEASON 2 EPISODE 52: “Clash of Fates” The Classmaster attempts to put one half of the All American Girl’s, Santana Garrett, in detention as they battle it out in the ring. Also in action is Adriana Gambino’s muscle Reina Del Rey, beach lover Sandy Shore, Holidead, Genesis, and the feline Katarina Jinx. As the action heats up in the ring, many questions are swirling in the WOW World. Will The Beast get revenge? How will the Mother Truckers pay off their indulgent bill? Will Abilene Maverick ever wrestle again? And who was truly behind that surprise attack on The Beast?