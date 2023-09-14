– This weekend marks the Season 2 premiere of WOW – Women of Wrestling. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode of Season 2. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: “The Beast Returns!” It’s a new day in WOW – Women Of Wrestling! The Fabulous Lana Star’s WOW World Champion Penelope Pink, formerly on the hunt for the coveted WOW title, finds that the tables have turned as the whole roster is in pursuit of her championship – including The Beast, who’s returned after 10 months of injury, and is now looking not only to reclaim her championship, but solve the mystery of who attacked her and broke her leg in an alleyway. But that’s not the only mystery in WOW, as two unexpected Superheroes are spotted arriving at the venue together. Also in action is Mexico’s sensation Tormenta, Heavy Metal Sister Fury, New Jersey’s own Adriana Gambino, Jennifer “Jen Z” Florez, The Dancing Queen Chantilly Chella, and Miami’s Sweet Heat Lovely Laurie and Luscious Lindsey who aim to cut Spring Break’s 24/7 party short as they take on Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters.