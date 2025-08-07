wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 48 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 48 airing in syndication:
* Nikki Nashville vs. Sylvia Sanchez
* Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and SPice)
* Lumberjack Match: Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. Holly Swag and Penelope Pink
SEASON 3 EPISODE 48: “Lumberjacks and Comebacks” Nikki Nashville locks horns with Sylvia Sanchez, the lucha powerhouse, hoping to continue climbing the WOW ranks. Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx face The Might Mights’ Sugar and Spice in a rematch after the tiny, but mighty duo defeated Animal Instinct in their previous match. IQ Superior Samantha Smart pushes for Tormenta’s title to be revoked, but this week The Classmaster focuses her attention on Holidead of The Darkside. It’s Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carson vs. Lana Star’s Holly Swag and Penelope Pink. In their prior nail-biting bout, the refs ruled “no contest” after the battle between the four spilled out of the ring. This time around, David McLane sets a special Lumberjack Match to contain the action in the squared circle. Will Holly Swag and Penelope Pink be able to stomp out their adversaries? Or will Miami’s Sweet Heat become 5 x WOW World Tag Team Champs?