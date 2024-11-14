wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 10 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 10 airing in syndication:
* Holly Swag vs. Ashley Blaze
* Valentina Diamante vs. Coach Campanelli
* Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw vs. Tormenta and Princess Aussie
* Penelope Pink vs. Santana Garrett
SEASON 3 EPISODE 10: “An Even Fabber Four” The Fab Four is fabber than ever, with the addition of Holly Swag. Holly’s determined to put her best foot forward with her new crew in her first match in the Foursome against Ashley Blaze. Valentina Diamante debuts for WOW against Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli. Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw take on Tormenta and Princess Aussie, but Chainsaw seems a bit distracted following a run-in with Pep Riley backstage. And, in the main event, powerhouse Penelope Pink rounds out the night for The Fab Four as she goes head-to-head with former WOW World Champion Santana Garrett.
