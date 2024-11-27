wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 12 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 12 airing in syndication:
* Mirange Mirage vs. Xena Phoenix
* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) and Valentina Diamante vs. Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter
* Veronica Varoom vs. Tiki Chamorro
* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Miami Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson)
SEASON 3 EPISODE 12: “Shockwaves” The WOW roster is reeling from last week’s shocking news and the videotape delivered from The Beast when Matchmaker David McLane announces a 12-Woman Battle Royal to crown a new champion. The WOW Superheroes are thrust into prep mode as qualifying matches start immediately with Miranda Mirage facing Xena Phoenix for the very first spot. The Dojos Defenders Kara Kai and Tara Strike team up with Valentina Diamante to face Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter, and Veronica Varoom hopes to roll right over opponent Tiki Chamorro. In the main event, still affected by Holly Swag’s defection to the Fab Four, challengers Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones aim to take the WOW Tag Team Championships away from Miami Sweet Heat’s Lindsey and Laurie Carlson, to at the very least, replace their hurt feelings with championship gold.