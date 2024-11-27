– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 12 airing in syndication:

* Mirange Mirage vs. Xena Phoenix

* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) and Valentina Diamante vs. Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter

* Veronica Varoom vs. Tiki Chamorro

* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Miami Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson)