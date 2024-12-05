wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 13 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 13 airing in syndication:
* Fury vs. Santana Garrett
* Siren the Voodoo Doll vs. Tormenta
* Holly Swag vs. Gigi Gianni
* Penelope Pink vs. Roxxy Fierrce
SEASON 3 EPISODE 13: “All Eyes on Gold” New tag team champions Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones celebrate their title reign to kick off an episode full of qualifying matches for the upcoming over-the-top-rope Battle Royal for the WOW World Championship. Fury faces Santana Garrett while Siren the Voodoo Doll, accompanied by Miranda Mirage, hopes that her incantation will give her the edge over Tormenta. Holly Swag continues to make herself comfortable with the Fab Four, something Lana Star doesn’t seem to mind, even as Lana pulls double duty as a manager, accompanying both Holly and Penelope for their qualifying matches. Will Lana’s special touch help Holly against Gigi Gianni (accompanied by BK Rhythm), AND take Penelope to victory over Roxxy Fierce, or is The Fabulous One stretching herself too thin?
