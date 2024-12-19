wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 15 Preview & Lineup

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 15 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 15 airing in syndication:

* Holly Swag vs. BK Rhythm
* Miami Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) vs. The Dojo Defenders
* Scout Parker and Sprout Greens vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)

SEASON 3 EPISODE 15: “Everything to Prove” Backed by Alliance members Adriana Gambino, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni, Reina Del Rey is on a mission to expand the Alliance’s hold over WOW with a victory over Foxxy Fierce – and she’s vowed to take no prisoners on the roster. Meanwhile, Holly Swag is looking to further ingratiate herself with The Fab Four, and knows a win over BK Rhythm will serve her goals but undercut The Alliance’s. And, in the main event, Miami Sweet Heat’s Lindsey and Laurie Carlson take on the Dojo Defenders, even as their eyes are already focused on Big Rig and Jessie Jones and reclaiming the WOW Tag Team Championships. Also in action, Scout Parker and Sprout Greens who take their mission of environmentalism against The Mighty Mights, Sugar and Spice.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading