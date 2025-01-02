– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 17 airing in syndication:

* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones (c) vs. Miami Sweet Heat vs. Animal Instinct

* Abilene Mverick vs. Ashley Blaze

* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Tiki Chamorro and Brittany Bay

* Top Tier (Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush) vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)