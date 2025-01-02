wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 17 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 17 airing in syndication:
* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones (c) vs. Miami Sweet Heat vs. Animal Instinct
* Abilene Mverick vs. Ashley Blaze
* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Tiki Chamorro and Brittany Bay
* Top Tier (Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush) vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)
SEASON 3 EPISODE 17: “Three’s A Crowd?” After Miami Sweet Heat’s Lindsey and Laurie Carlson and Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx both called “next” on the WOW Tag Team Championships last week, the main event sees a triple confrontation with both teams facing reigning champs Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones for the tag team gold. Meanwhile, Abilene Maverick demands a shot for Paola to compete in the Battle Royal, which Matchmaker David McLane is willing to accommodate – if she wins a qualifying match against Ashley Blaze. In the tag division, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni face Tiki Chamorro and Brittany Bay, while Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush look to teach Gloria Glitter a lesson for striking out on her own last week. Will Gloria pay enough attention to Coach and Krush’s match against The Mighty Mights Sugar and Spice to find her way out of the doghouse?
