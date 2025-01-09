wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 18 Preview & Lineup

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 18 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 18 airing in syndication:

* Battle Royal for WOW World Championship: The Classmaster, Genesis, Reina Del Rey, Penelope Pink, Holly Swag, Paola the Colombian GOAT, Xena Phoenix, Chantilly Chella, Holidead, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, and Santana Garrett
* Scout Parker and Sprout Green vs. The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike)
* Miranda Mirage vs. Pep Riley
* Veronica VaRoom vs. Kalaki the Island Girl

SEASON 3 EPISODE 18: “A Historic WOW Battle Royal” The qualifying matches are over, and twelve competitors (The Classmaster, Genesis, Reina Del Rey, Penelope Pink, Holly Swag, Paola the Colombian GOAT, Xena Phoenix, Chantilly Chella, Holidead, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, and Santana Garrett) are finally ready to compete in the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal for the WOW World Championship vacated by The Beast. Who will be the last woman standing and NEW WOW World Champion? Also in action – Scout Parker and Sprout Greens take on the Dojo Defenders, Kara Kai and Tara Strike; Miranda Mirage (accompanied by Siren The Voodoo Doll) faces Pep Riley; and Veronica VaRoom challenges Kalaki The Island Girl.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading