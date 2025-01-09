wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 18 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 18 airing in syndication:
* Battle Royal for WOW World Championship: The Classmaster, Genesis, Reina Del Rey, Penelope Pink, Holly Swag, Paola the Colombian GOAT, Xena Phoenix, Chantilly Chella, Holidead, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, and Santana Garrett
* Scout Parker and Sprout Green vs. The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike)
* Miranda Mirage vs. Pep Riley
* Veronica VaRoom vs. Kalaki the Island Girl
SEASON 3 EPISODE 18: “A Historic WOW Battle Royal” The qualifying matches are over, and twelve competitors (The Classmaster, Genesis, Reina Del Rey, Penelope Pink, Holly Swag, Paola the Colombian GOAT, Xena Phoenix, Chantilly Chella, Holidead, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, and Santana Garrett) are finally ready to compete in the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal for the WOW World Championship vacated by The Beast. Who will be the last woman standing and NEW WOW World Champion? Also in action – Scout Parker and Sprout Greens take on the Dojo Defenders, Kara Kai and Tara Strike; Miranda Mirage (accompanied by Siren The Voodoo Doll) faces Pep Riley; and Veronica VaRoom challenges Kalaki The Island Girl.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Latest On Backstage Belief Regarding Malakai Black’s AEW Status
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut