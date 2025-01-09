– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 18 airing in syndication:

* Battle Royal for WOW World Championship: The Classmaster, Genesis, Reina Del Rey, Penelope Pink, Holly Swag, Paola the Colombian GOAT, Xena Phoenix, Chantilly Chella, Holidead, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, and Santana Garrett

* Scout Parker and Sprout Green vs. The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike)

* Miranda Mirage vs. Pep Riley

* Veronica VaRoom vs. Kalaki the Island Girl