wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 19 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 19 airing in syndication:
* The Classmaster and Samantha Smart celebrate The Classmaster’s title win
* WOW Trios Title Match: Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter (c) vs. Xena Phoenix and the Dojo Defenders
* Genesis vs. Tormenta
* Reina Del Rey vs. Holidead
* Ashley Blaze vs. Penelope Pink
SEASON 3 EPISODE 19: “Class Now in Session” It’s the beginning of a new reign in WOW as new WOW World Champion The Classmaster, accompanied by the IQ Superior Samantha Smart, celebrates The Classmaster victory in last week’s Championship Battle Royal. But her moment is soured by Jessie Jones and Big Rig Betty, who find it more pressing to talk about what they suffered in the locker room at the hands – er – paws of Animal Instinct! Before the show goes off the rails, David McLane sets the show back on its tracks with other championship business, with a WOW Trios Title Match, as Xena Phoenix and The Dojo Defenders, Kara Kai and Tara Strike challenge Top Tier: Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter for the championship titles and belts. Genesis looks to prove that she belongs at the very top of the card as she takes on Tormenta, while Reina Del Rey seeks to show the strength of her Alliance when she brings them all out – Adriana Gambino, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni, for her match against Holidead. And, in the Main Event – Ashley Blaze tries to light WOW on fire in her match against Penelope Pink.
