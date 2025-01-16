– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 19 airing in syndication:

* The Classmaster and Samantha Smart celebrate The Classmaster’s title win

* WOW Trios Title Match: Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter (c) vs. Xena Phoenix and the Dojo Defenders

* Genesis vs. Tormenta

* Reina Del Rey vs. Holidead

* Ashley Blaze vs. Penelope Pink