– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:

* WOW World Tag Team Titles Match: Miami’s Sweet Heat (c) vs. The All American Girls

* Roxxy Fierce vs. The Classmaster

* Tormenta vs. Sylvia Sanchez

* The Brat Pack vs. The Dojo Defenders