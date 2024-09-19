wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 2 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:
* WOW World Tag Team Titles Match: Miami’s Sweet Heat (c) vs. The All American Girls
* Roxxy Fierce vs. The Classmaster
* Tormenta vs. Sylvia Sanchez
* The Brat Pack vs. The Dojo Defenders
SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: “Big Opportunities!” Lana Star has two things she’s excited about this week – her team of Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson defending their WOW World Tag Team Championships against The All American Girls in the main event, and the large amount of money that The Mother Truckers Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag owe her. And Lana’s coming to collect on both! Roxxy Fierce looks to make a… well, fierce impression in her singles debut against The Classmaster, while Tormenta attempts to settle an old score on behalf of her friend Sophia Lopez when she takes on Sylvia Sanchez. Also in action, The Brat Pack, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni face the The Dojo Defenders, Kara Kai and Tara Strike – each trying to make their mark on the WOW tag team division.