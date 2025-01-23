– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 20 airing in syndication:

* Dog Food Match: Animal Instinct vs. Big Rig Betty vs. Jessie Jones

* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. Chantilly Chella and Kalaki The Island Girl

* The Brat Pack (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni) vs. The Fierce Sisters (Foxxy and Roxxy)

* Chainsaw vs. Crystal Waters

SEASON 3 EPISODE 20: “Loser Eats Dog Food” All eyes – and one team’s mouths – are on the main event – as a Dog Food Match between Animal Instinct and Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones takes place. The loser will be forced to eat dog food! But before the unfortunate ending for one tag team, there are other scores to settle this week on WOW. Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lindsey and Laurie Carlson are also in tag action, against Chantilly Chella and Kalaki The Island Girl, as are The Brat Pack, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni versus The Fierce Sisters: Foxxy and Roxxy. In singles action, Angelica Dante is hoping to get her sister Chainsaw back on track when Chainsaw faces the beach girl, Crystal Waters, as the sweet taste of kibble looms ever present over this week’s episode of WOW!