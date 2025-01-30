wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 21 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 21 airing in syndication:
* Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. The Dojo Defenders
* Scout Parker vs. Ashley Blaze
* A look at the strange events between Chainsaw and Pep Riley
* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster vs. Princess Aussie
SEASON 3 EPISODE 21: “Championship Demands” The Las Vegas VIP Abilene Maverick wants one thing and one thing only – and it’s the WOW World Championship for her bestie, reality TV star Paola Mayfield! Her pinpoint demand is center focus as Abilene confronts matchmaker David McLane and Paola ends up with a match – against former WOW Champion Santana Garrett! Holly Swag and a reluctant Penelope Pink make their tag team debut against The Dojo Defenders, while Lana Star tries to manage this new Fab Four duo. Scout Parker takes on Ashley Blaze, and WOW takes a look at the strange events that have been brewing between Chainsaw and Pep Riley. And, in the Main Event, The Classmaster defends her WOW World Championship for the first time with Samantha Smart by her side, against the formidable former WOW World Champion Princess Aussie!
