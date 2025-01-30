– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 21 airing in syndication:

* Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. The Dojo Defenders

* Scout Parker vs. Ashley Blaze

* A look at the strange events between Chainsaw and Pep Riley

* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster vs. Princess Aussie