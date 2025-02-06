– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 22 airing in syndication:

* Genesis vs. Xena Phoenix

* Fury and Miranda Miranda vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)

* Veronica Varoom vs. Pep Riley

* Miami’s Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) seek a win to make a claim for the WOW Tag Team Titles