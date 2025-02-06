wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 22 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 22 airing in syndication:
* Genesis vs. Xena Phoenix
* Fury and Miranda Miranda vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)
* Veronica Varoom vs. Pep Riley
* Miami’s Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) seek a win to make a claim for the WOW Tag Team Titles
SEASON 3 EPISODE 22: “Dolls and Playthings” Genesis remains in the championship title hunt and her challenge could be the toughest of all when she battles the Albanian Grappler, Xena Phoenix in the opening bout of WOW. In tag team action, Fury and Miranda Miranda team to battle The Mighty Mights: Sugar and Spice. Veronica Varoom takes on Pep Riley, who has been undergoing a bit of a transformation in recent weeks, due to a… “friendship” with Chainsaw. Can Pep Riley’s friendship with Chainsaw help her score victory? And in the Main Event, Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lindsey and Laurie Carlson continue to seek to up their win record and stake their claim for a championship match to regain the WOW Tag Team Championship Titles.