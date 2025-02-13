– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 22 airing in syndication:

* No DQ Dog Collar Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Animal Instinct

* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) vs. Top Tier (Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter)

* Scout Parker and Keta Rush in action

* The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) vs. Chantilly Chella, Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl