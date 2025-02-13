wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 23 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 22 airing in syndication:
* No DQ Dog Collar Match: Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Animal Instinct
* The Dojo Defenders (Kara Kai and Tara Strike) vs. Top Tier (Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter)
* Scout Parker and Keta Rush in action
* The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) vs. Chantilly Chella, Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl
SEASON 3 EPISODE 23: “Lots of Bark, Lots of Bite” Mad angry from the outcome of the dog food match, Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones look to get even with Animal Instinct – with a stipulation that Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx can’t weasel out of – a No DQ, Dog Collar match in the main event! But before Big Rig and Jessie can strap in Goldie and Katarina, Ashley Blaze and The Dojo Defenders: Kara Kai and Tara Strike have their own business to settle with Top Tier: Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter. Scout Parker and Keta Rush could each use a win on their record, and the team of The Alliance: Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni, accompanied as always by Adriana Gambino, has as much to prove as their opponents Chantilly Chella, Holidead, and Kalaki The Island Girl in trios competition.
