– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 25 airing in syndication:

* Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krus, and Gloria Glitter vs. Spring Break 24/7 (Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore)

* Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai vs. ANimal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)

* Chainsaw w/ Daisy Lane vs. Tiki Chamorro

* BK Rhythm vs. Xena Phoenix

* Fab Four ina ction