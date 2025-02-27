wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 25 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 25 airing in syndication:
* Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krus, and Gloria Glitter vs. Spring Break 24/7 (Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore)
* Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai vs. ANimal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)
* Chainsaw w/ Daisy Lane vs. Tiki Chamorro
* BK Rhythm vs. Xena Phoenix
* Fab Four ina ction
SEASON 3 EPISODE 25: “Top Tier Terrors” Top Tier – Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter – looks to further cement their dominance in WOW in the main event with a non-title match against challengers Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore of Spring Break 24/7. In tag team action, friends Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai face off against Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. The evolving Daisy Lane continues to blossom as she accompanies Chainsaw to the ring for her match with Tiki Chamorro. The Brat Pack’s BK Rhythm tries to pull off a win for The Alliance in her match against the rising Superhero, the Albanian Grappler Xena Phoenix. All while The Fabulous Lana Star’s Fab Four look for a way to weasel their way back into WOW’s Tag Team Championship picture!
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan