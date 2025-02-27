wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 25 Preview & Lineup

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 25 Still Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 25 airing in syndication:

* Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krus, and Gloria Glitter vs. Spring Break 24/7 (Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore)
* Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai vs. ANimal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)
* Chainsaw w/ Daisy Lane vs. Tiki Chamorro
* BK Rhythm vs. Xena Phoenix
* Fab Four ina ction

SEASON 3 EPISODE 25: “Top Tier Terrors” Top Tier – Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter – looks to further cement their dominance in WOW in the main event with a non-title match against challengers Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore of Spring Break 24/7. In tag team action, friends Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai face off against Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. The evolving Daisy Lane continues to blossom as she accompanies Chainsaw to the ring for her match with Tiki Chamorro. The Brat Pack’s BK Rhythm tries to pull off a win for The Alliance in her match against the rising Superhero, the Albanian Grappler Xena Phoenix. All while The Fabulous Lana Star’s Fab Four look for a way to weasel their way back into WOW’s Tag Team Championship picture!

