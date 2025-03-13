– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 27 airing in syndication:

* Paola vs. Catalina Speed

* Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai vs. Fury and Miranda Mirage

* Scout Parker vs. Xena Phoenix

* Big Rig Betty has a shocking challenge

* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster (c) vs. Santana Garrett