WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 27 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 27 airing in syndication:
* Paola vs. Catalina Speed
* Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai vs. Fury and Miranda Mirage
* Scout Parker vs. Xena Phoenix
* Big Rig Betty has a shocking challenge
* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster (c) vs. Santana Garrett
SEASON 3 EPISODE 27: “A Classy World Title Match” Santana Garrett secures the WOW World Championship Match that she’s rightfully earned in this week’s Main Event when she faces The Classmaster whose manager Samantha Smart is determined to make sure the Era of IQ Superior continues. Paola The Colombian GOAT, on the other hand, won’t be getting a shot at the Championship Title. Her manager Abilene Maverick is NOT happy about that – had she not been banned last week – it would be Paola in this Main Event Title Match. Instead, Paola will go toe to toe with WOW’s newest Superhero, Catalina Speed, who is backed by the ever-cunning Sophia Lopez, aka “The World’s Greatest Attorney.” After a string of injuries inflicted by Top Tier, teammates Ashley Blaze and Kara Kai look to secure a win against Fury and Miranda Mirage. Scout Parker takes on Xena Phoenix in singles action, and Big Rig Betty enters the WOW arena with a shocking challenge that you won’t believe!
