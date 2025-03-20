wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 28 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 28 airing in syndication:
* Big Rig Betty vs. Holly Swag
* Miami’s Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins & Katrina Jinxx)
* Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, & Gigi Gianni vs. Spring Break 24/7’s Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore
* Shainsaw and Daisy Lane vs. Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki the Island Girl
SEASON 3 EPISODE 28: “Whatcha Gonna Do About It Momma?” It’s a family showdown in the ring like no other! In one of WOW’s most heart-wrenching matches, Big Rig Betty faces one of her most personal battles when she stands across the ring from her daughter, Holly Swag. Sometimes being a good mother means showing your child a little tough love… even if it’s in the ring! The Fabulous Lana Star is M.I.A., leaving Miami’s Sweet Heat’s Lindsey and Laurie Carlson on their own this week to confront the feral Animal Instinct duo, Goldie Collins and Katrina Jinx. Meanwhile, Adriana Gambino’s Alliance – Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni – aim to prove that they deserve a shot at the Trios Championship. But first, they must storm through Spring Break 24/7’s Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore. And an eerie friendship turns into tag-team action as Chainsaw and Daisy Lane officially join forces! Their debut match is against the spirited duo Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl, continuing the feud from past altercations.
