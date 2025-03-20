– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 28 airing in syndication:

* Big Rig Betty vs. Holly Swag

* Miami’s Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins & Katrina Jinxx)

* Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, & Gigi Gianni vs. Spring Break 24/7’s Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore

* Shainsaw and Daisy Lane vs. Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki the Island Girl