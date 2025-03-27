– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 29 airing in syndication:

* Genesis wants a Championship Match against The Classmaster

* Paola The Colombian GOAT vs. Chantilly Chella

* Sylvia Sanchez vs. Holidead

* Ashley Blaze, Kara Kai, and Xena Phoenix vs. Top Tier (Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter)