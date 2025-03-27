wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 29 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 29 airing in syndication:
* Genesis wants a Championship Match against The Classmaster
* Paola The Colombian GOAT vs. Chantilly Chella
* Sylvia Sanchez vs. Holidead
* Ashley Blaze, Kara Kai, and Xena Phoenix vs. Top Tier (Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter)
SEASON 3 EPISODE 29: “You Want It, You Earn It” Genesis is hell-bent on securing a Championship Match against The Classmaster and she won’t take no for an answer. But will David McLane give into her demands? Social media sensation Paola The Colombian GOAT attempts to prove her worth in a showdown against WOW veteran Chantilly Chella, but Abilene Maverick has bigger plans for her fellow VIP’s future. Sylvia Sanchez and Holidead collide, each fighting to climb the ranks in WOW. In the evening’s Main Event, it’s payback time! Ashley Blaze, Kara Kai, and Xena Phoenix seek revenge against Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter for violently taking their friend Tara Strike out of action. It’s a high-stakes, non-title Grudge Match!
