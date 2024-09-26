wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 3 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:
* Miranda Mirage vs. Tiki Chamorro
* Genesis vs. Foxxy Fierce
* Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll vs. The All American Girls
* The Beast returns to the ring
SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: “10,000 Reasons to Talk” David McLane’s major announcement – and major reward – sends the locker reeling as the WOW Matchmaker attempts to find a way to finally uncover the identities of the assailants who attacked The Beast. New WOW Superhero Miranda Mirage debuts against Tiki Chamorro, while Genesis looks to finally get the respect she says she deserves against Foxxy Fierce. Chainsaw and Siren the Voodoo Doll team up against The All American Girls, Americana and Santana Garrett, and The Beast finally returns to the WOW ring for the first time since the vicious attack against her last season.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Confirms He Had an Idea For Stephanie McMahon Impregnation Angle
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Vince McMahon Reveals He Never Saw Himself Retiring, Has Computers in His Brain That Work Against Him
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV