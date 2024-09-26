wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 3 Preview & Lineup

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW Women of Wrestling - Season 3 Episode 3 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 1 airing in syndication:

* Miranda Mirage vs. Tiki Chamorro
* Genesis vs. Foxxy Fierce
* Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll vs. The All American Girls
* The Beast returns to the ring

SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: “10,000 Reasons to Talk” David McLane’s major announcement – and major reward – sends the locker reeling as the WOW Matchmaker attempts to find a way to finally uncover the identities of the assailants who attacked The Beast. New WOW Superhero Miranda Mirage debuts against Tiki Chamorro, while Genesis looks to finally get the respect she says she deserves against Foxxy Fierce. Chainsaw and Siren the Voodoo Doll team up against The All American Girls, Americana and Santana Garrett, and The Beast finally returns to the WOW ring for the first time since the vicious attack against her last season.

