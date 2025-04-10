– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 31 airing in syndication:

* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster (c) with Samantha Smart vs. Paola The Colombian Goat

* Chainsaw vs. Roxxy Fierce

* The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) vs. Chantilly Chella Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl

* Top Tier (Coach Campananelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter) vs. Kara Kai, Xena Phoenix, and Ashley Blaze