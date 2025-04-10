wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 31 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 31 airing in syndication:
* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster (c) with Samantha Smart vs. Paola The Colombian Goat
* Chainsaw vs. Roxxy Fierce
* The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) vs. Chantilly Chella Holidead, and Kalaki the Island Girl
* Top Tier (Coach Campananelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter) vs. Kara Kai, Xena Phoenix, and Ashley Blaze
SEASON 3 EPISODE 31: “The GOAT’s Gamble” It’s the WOW World Championship Title Match that Abilene Maverick has eagerly been looking forward to when reality star turned pro wrestler, Paola The Colombian GOAT finally gets the green light to step into the ring with the champion, The Classmaster, backed by IQ Superior Samantha Smart. Will Paola be able to live up to her name — The Greatest of All Time? In other action, Chainsaw is on the road to in-ring dominance fueled by her established friendship with Daisy Lane, but Roxxy Fierce will stop at nothing to demolish the deviant duo. Adriana Gambino’s The Alliance – Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni – go up against Chantilly Chella, Holidead and Kalaki The Island Girl in a triple threat rematch after an all-out brawl several weeks back. Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter continue their reign of terror; Kara Kai teams up with Xena Phoenix and Ashley Blaze in an attempt to topple the cold-hearted Trios Champs after they savagely injured Tara Strike.
