– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 32 airing in syndication:

* WOW World Tag Team Championships: Penelope Pink and Holly Swag (c) vs. Brig Rig Betty and Jessie Jones

* Genesis vs. Santan Garrett

* Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)

* Scout Parker vs. Valentina Diamante