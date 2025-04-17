wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 32 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 32 airing in syndication:
* WOW World Tag Team Championships: Penelope Pink and Holly Swag (c) vs. Brig Rig Betty and Jessie Jones
* Genesis vs. Santan Garrett
* Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)
* Scout Parker vs. Valentina Diamante
SEASON 3 EPISODE 32: “Family Feud: Championship Edition” Buckle up for another mother vs. daughter showdown as the WOW World Championship Tag Team Titles are up for grabs! After a controversial “any pin is a win” rule in the previous Fatal Four Way, Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones get a 2 on 2 rematch with newly crowned tag team champions Penelope Pink and Holly Swag, managed by The Fabulous Lana Star. The ever scheming Genesis has a bone to pick with Santana Garrett. Both powerhouse Superheroes are fixated on snagging the WOW Championship title, but first they must battle it out with one another and earn the right to a coveted Title Match. Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl press on as a team to take on Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. In singles action, eco-enthusiast Scout Parker takes on Mexican sensation Valentina Diamante.