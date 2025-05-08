wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 35 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 32 airing in syndication:
* WOW World Tag Team Championships Match: Penelope Pink & Holly Swag (c) vs. Tormenta and Princess Aussie
* Kara Kai vs. Kandi Krush
* Scout Parker vs. Sugar
SEASON 3 EPISODE 35: “Tricks and Titles” It’s a WOW World Championship Tag Team Title Match! No. 1 contenders, Tormenta and Princess Aussie, collide with reigning champs Penelope Pink and Holly Swag, who are presented by The Fabulous Lana Star. Will Penelope Pink and Holly Swag manage to retain their titles against a team that they haven’t yet faced? In singles action, Kara Kai is resolute about getting sweet revenge against Kandi Krush after her fellow Top Tier goons – Coach Campanelli and Gloria Glitter – mercilessly thrashed Tara Strike. Also in action, environmental activist Scout Parker takes on fan favorite, Sugar.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Lawsuit Plaintiffs Allege Vince McMahon Is Withholding Sexual Misconduct-Related Documents
- Spider Graphic Appears On AEW Dynamite Logo, Spoiler On Who It’s For
- Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash: One Title Favored To Change Hands
- Matt Hardy Recalls Nearly Shoot Fighting Opponents In 1997 Indie Match