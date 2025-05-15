wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 36 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 36 airing in syndication:
* Gloria Glitter faces Sugar
* Chainsaw, Daisy Lane, and Fury vs. Chantilly Chella, Roxxy Fierce, and Holidead
* Paola the Colombian GOAT vs. Santana Garrett
SEASON 3 EPISODE 36: “Wicked Sisterhoods” WOW World Champion, The 6’2 Classmaster issues a bold challenge to the WOW roster that leads to a shocking opening match. After being stomped out in singles action, Top Tier’s Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush rally behind fellow team member Gloria Glitter as she faces the sweet ‘n spunky Sugar, of the Mighty Mights. Chainsaw and Daisy Lane form a wicked sisterhood with Fury to unleash an onslaught of destruction against Chantilly Chella, Roxxy Fierce and Holidead in a Trios Match. A Winner Takes All Match is tonight’s Main Event between Paola The Colombian GOAT and Santana Garrett to settle the contested “double pin” from the Triple Threat Match two weeks prior. It’s a high-stakes battle! The winner will be rightfully entitled to a Championship Match with The Classmaster.