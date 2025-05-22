wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 37 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 36 airing in syndication:
* Lovely Laurie vs. Lucious Lindsey
* The Brat Back (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni) vs. Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones
* Genesis vs. Scout Parker
* Animal Instincts (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. Tiki Chamorro vs. Kalaki the Island Girl
SEASON 3 EPISODE 37: “Twin vs. Twin” It’s the first-ever Twin vs.Twin match in WOW history. Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Crlson, throw their sisterly respect out the window when Lana Star pits the feuding sisters against one another in an attempt to flush the animosity that has infected the Fab Four family. Will Lindsey and Laurie be able to leave their sibling rivalry in the ring? The Brat Pack, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni, with Reina Del Rey and Adriana Gambino of The Alliance, throw down with Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones. After a string of frustrating losses in the ring, Genesis aims to climb the ranks once again in a match against Scout Parker. Animal Instinct’s feisty Superheroes, Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx, have a contentious rematch with the happy-go-lucky duo of Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl.
