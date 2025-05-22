– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 36 airing in syndication:

* Lovely Laurie vs. Lucious Lindsey

* The Brat Back (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni) vs. Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones

* Genesis vs. Scout Parker

* Animal Instincts (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. Tiki Chamorro vs. Kalaki the Island Girl