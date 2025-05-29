wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 38 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 38 airing in syndication:
* Kara Kai, Sugar, and Xena Phoenix vs. Top Tier
* Santana Garrett vs. Sylvia Sanchez
* Spring Break 24/7 (Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters, and Sandy Shore) vs. Chainsaw, Daisy Lane, and Fury
* WOW World Championship Match: The Classmaster vs. Paola the Colombian GOAT (Abilene Maverick and Samantha Smart are handcuffed to one another)
SEASON 3 EPISODE 38: “Cuffed Chaos” After ring partner Ashley Blaze is injured, Kara Kai recruits the Mighty Mights’ Sugar and rising star, the Albanian Grappler Xena Phoenix, who are primed to take down the tyrant trio of Top Tier. For Kara Kai, it’s not about a title, it’s a personal grudge match. After a series of unexpected losses, Santana Garrett continues her crusade to make it to the top as she takes on the skilled Sylvia Sanchez. The breezy Spring Break 24/7 crew – Brittany Bay, Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore – take on Chainsaw and Daisy Lane, who enlist Fury for the second time to join them in the ring. In order to secure a fair match without any outside interference, Abilene Maverick and IQ Superior Samantha Smart are handcuffed to one another while Paola The Colombian GOAT battles for the coveted WOW World Championship Title against the reigning 6 ‘2 champion, The Classmaster.
