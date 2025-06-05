wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 39 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 39 airing in syndication:
* Roxxy Fierce and Chantilly Chela vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)
* Vicious Veronica Varoom vs. Xena Phoenix
* Santana Garrett vs. Reina Del Rey
* Genesis and Princess Aussie in action
SEASON 3 EPISODE 39: “Rookies, Rivals and Royalty: Having faced each other in the ring before, the stakes are higher as Australian warriors Genesis and Princess Aussie take to the ring to prove who’s really queen of the Outback. While Foxxy Fierce continues to recuperate from a brutal beatdown, Roxxy Fierce tags with Chantilly Chella to outfox Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. Showstopping rookie recruits, Vicious Veronica Varoom and Xena Phoenix, meet in the squared circle for the first time ever; both attempting to prove that they have what it takes to compete with the best of the best. Feeling cheated of her championship title match by the recent loss to Paola The Colombian GOAT due to her manager Abilene Maverick’s involvement, Santana Garrett shifts her attention to “The Muscle” Reina Del Rey.
