– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 39 airing in syndication:

* Roxxy Fierce and Chantilly Chela vs. Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx)

* Vicious Veronica Varoom vs. Xena Phoenix

* Santana Garrett vs. Reina Del Rey

* Genesis and Princess Aussie in action