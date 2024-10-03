wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 4 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 4 airing in syndication:
* WOW Trios Championships Match: Top Tier (c) vs. The Mighty Mights and Keta Rush
* Adriana Gambino makes an announcement
* Fury vs. Island Girl
* Tormenta and Princess Aussie vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
SEASON 3 EPISODE 4: “Jessie’s Word” David addresses the shocking change in last week’s main event, while Jessie Jones reveals that she’s been doing some serious thinking about his $10,000 reward. Top Tier puts their Trios Championships on the line against The Mighty Mights and Keta Rush, while Adriana Gambino makes an announcement about a shift in WOW that affects the entire locker room following Reina Del Rey’s match with former Team Spirit member Pep Riley. Fury faces Island Girl, and in the main event, longtime friends Tormenta and Princess Aussie team up to try to defeat Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Luscious Lindsey Carslon of the burden of their Tag Team Championship gold.
More Trending Stories
- Even More On AEW-WBD Media Deal, Details On AEW Rampage’s Fate
- David Shoemaker Addresses WWE’s Initial Involvement Co-Producing Mr. McMahon, When They Left the Production
- Kevin Nash Thinks Vince McMahon Painted Himself as Schizophrenic in Mr. McMahon
- Matt Hardy Recalls Dealing With a Stubborn Vince McMahon in WWE