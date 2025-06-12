wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 40 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 40 airing in syndication:
* Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson vs. Penelope Pink and Holly Swag w/ Lana Star
* Tormenta vs. Sylvia Sanchez
* Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki the Island Girl vs. The Brat Pack (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni)
* Fury vs. Sandy Shore
SEASON 3 EPISODE 40: “Deceitful Divas” It’s sure to be a supercharged evening as Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson, carry out a campaign of revenge and retribution against their once adoring manager Lana Star and her deceitful divas, Penelope Pink and Holly Swag. Former clients of Sophia Lopez, Tormenta and Sylvia Sanchez, seize the opportunity to finally fight it out in the ring. Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki The Island Girl keep their tag team status alive this week, taking on The Brat Pack’s BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni. The hard rockin’ Fury drops into singles action against Spring Break 24/7’s Sandy Shore, who is accompanied by her fellow beach besties Brittany Bay and Crystal Waters.