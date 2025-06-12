– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 40 airing in syndication:

* Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson vs. Penelope Pink and Holly Swag w/ Lana Star

* Tormenta vs. Sylvia Sanchez

* Tiki Chamorro and Kalaki the Island Girl vs. The Brat Pack (BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni)

* Fury vs. Sandy Shore