– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 43 airing in syndication:

* Kara Kai vs. Katarina Jinx

* Eco-freaks (Scout Parker and Sprout Greens) vs. Chainsaw and Daisy Lane

* WOW World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match: Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat