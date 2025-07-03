wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 43 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 43 airing in syndication:
* Kara Kai vs. Katarina Jinx
* Eco-freaks (Scout Parker and Sprout Greens) vs. Chainsaw and Daisy Lane
* WOW World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match: Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
SEASON 3 EPISODE 43: “Hardcore Rivalry” While Dojo Defenders’ Tara Strike recoups, Kara Kai squares off against Animal Instinct’s Katarina Jinx, who squashes rumors that she and her loyal companion Goldie Collins are parting ways; they’re exploring singles action to further hone their talents. Eco-freaks, Scout Parker and Sprout Greens, have it out with the unsettling Chainsaw and Daisy Lane – who continues to parade her dolly, Lil Daisy, around the ring. Tonight’s Main Event, WOW World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match, is set to flush out the animosity between Holly Swag and Penelope Pink and their faction-mates, Miami’s Sweet Heat – Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson. Will this harcore stipulation be enough to contain Lana Star’s Fab Four and put an end to their bitter rivalry once and for all?
