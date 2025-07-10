– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 44 airing in syndication:

* Nikki Nashville vs. Fury

* Holidead vs. Santana Garrett

* Tiki Chamorro, Kalaki The Island Girl, and Sandy Shore vs. Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter

* Paola The Colombian GOAT vs. Princess Aussie