WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 44 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 44 airing in syndication:
* Nikki Nashville vs. Fury
* Holidead vs. Santana Garrett
* Tiki Chamorro, Kalaki The Island Girl, and Sandy Shore vs. Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush, and Gloria Glitter
* Paola The Colombian GOAT vs. Princess Aussie
SEASON 3 EPISODE 44: “Nashville Knockout” Straight from the Country Music Capital of the World, Nikki Nashville enters the ring with cowboy boots a blazin’ as she makes her WOW debut against the iron-fisted Fury, who is ready to rock her world. But watch out ya’ll, Nikki Nashville is known to be as sweet as iced tea and as mean as Tennessee Whiskey. The ominous Holidead goes head-to-head with ring warrior Santana Garrett, who pushes on with her quest for greatness; she won’t stop ‘til she gets to the top. In a Non Title Match, Tiki Chamorro, Kalaki The Island Girl and Sandy Shore band together in an attempt to finally take out Top Tier’s pompous trio – Coach Campanelli, Kandi Krush and Gloria Glitter – who remain undefeated in the Trios Division. The Main Event showcases all-star Superheroes Paola The Colombian GOAT, accompanied by the VIP Abilene Maverick, and former WOW World Champion, Princess Aussie, both fighting for a shot at WOW gold.